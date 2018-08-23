Vigil honoring Mollie Tibbetts, murdered Iowa student, draws hundreds

A solemn but spirited mood swept over hundreds of people who came out for a candlelight vigil in honor of Mollie Tibbetts Wednesday evening.

Tibbetts, 20, was set to begin classes at the University of Iowa about a month after she disappeared while jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa. Her body was discovered in a cornfield near the town on Tuesday. Authorities say Cristhian Rivera killed Tibbetts and concealed her body beneath cornstalks in the field.

A few members of Tibbetts’ family turned out for the vigil, where Mollie’s closest friends as well as complete strangers paid tribute to her life.

“Find someone you’ve never met before,” Jake Tibbetts, Mollie’s brother, said before the crowd. Jake is also a student at the University of Iowa and said he came out to thank Mollie’s friends for their continued support over the past month.

“Carry on her legacy,” he added. “Remember this is a time that a country came together for one girl, one girl that loved everyone, one girl that loved everything and one of the best for everyone.”

Tibbetts lived an active life on campus and was a member of the Dance Marathon Team. Several members of the squad attended the event.

“I have one memory of her at Dance Marathon,” said Jessica Tse. “I just have this memory of her smiling and holding hands with my one friend. [That] was just pure happiness right there.”

Hannah Peterson says she was set to become one of Tibbetts’ roommates during the current semester.

“She was just bubbly and instantaneously happy when you met her,” she said. “And I think that’s just so helpful just to like meet people and spread happiness wherever you go.”

The cause of Tibbetts’ death is not yet known, but authorities are holding Rivera on a $5 million cash-only bond. Rivera, an illegal immigrant, was working at a farm not too far from where Tibbetts’ body was found.

The family released a statement to members of the media shortly before Rivera’s appearance in court.

"Our hearts are broken," part of the statement said. “On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl."

A preliminary hearing for Rivera is scheduled for August 31.