Man punched sex offender during sentencing hearing, authorities say

Supporters set up a GoFundMe page Wednesday to cover the legal expenses of an Oregon man who was arrested for slugging a convicted sex offender who was being sentenced for filming a 14-year-old girl exiting a shower.

Authorities say Kevin Patrick Smith, 45, lunged over a railing inside a Medford courtroom and punched defendant Donald Courtney Biggs, 40, in the face.

The impact of Smith's fist left Biggs lying on the floor in a fetal position, the Mail Tribune of Medford reported.

As of early Thursday, the GoFundMe page for Smith had raised about $1,000 toward a $5,000 goal.

Biggs, a former youth pastor in Medford who had pleaded guilty to filming the girl, had to be hospitalized, the report said.

Prior to the sentencing hearing, Biggs had been held in the Jackson County Jail since early 2015, after a burglary at Mountain Church in Medford, where he worked, led investigators to a collection of hidden-camera recordings involving dozens of young victims.

The recordings involved juveniles undressing, showering and using the bathroom in Biggs’ home, on church trips and at summer camps, the Mail Tribune reported, citing information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Earlier this year, Biggs pleaded guilty to one felony count of transporting with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. As part of a plea deal, nine other transportation and child pornography charges were dropped.

For punching Biggs, police said Smith faced misdemeanor charges of obstructing governmental or judicial administration, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was being held at the Jackson County Jail on $12,500 bail, the Mail Tribune reported.

The attack came as Biggs' defense attorney was telling the judge his client regretted his actions. Before that, victims who packed the courtroom had been giving impact statements.

Biggs’ sentencing was postponed after the attack, the Mail Tribune reported. He faces up to nearly 16 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.