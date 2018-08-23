Helicopter crashes due to freak wind gust, stunning video shows

An Arkansas police helicopter was barely a foot off its pad earlier this month when a sudden gust of wind knocked it off its axis and sent the chopper hard into the ground, video released Tuesday by authorities shows.

The Aug. 16 accident occurred just as the Little Rock Police Department helicopter lifted off from a training facility in Pulaski County, according to FOX16.

Officials told FOX16 at the time that a new battery had been installed on the Bell TH-67 and the pilot was trying to take off to test the device when the wind blew the helicopter over.

In the video, the helicopter can be seen starting to lift in the air, but never getting airborne.

A man can be seen exiting a nearby building to signal the pilot to land as the helicopter's skid catches the edge of the platform and the craft rolls and breaks apart.

Officials said retired officer William Denio was hospitalized with a head injury from the crash. Police had said a straight-line wind forced the chopper off the platform.