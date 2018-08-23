Expand / Collapse search
FEMA prepared with food, supplies for Hawaii ahead of Hurricane Lane

Amy Lieu
By | Fox News
City Mill hardware store sales associate Thom West, left, fills up several propane tanks for Tony Cao, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Honolulu.  (Associated Press)

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring Hurricane Lane and is prepared to assist those affected by the storm by employing barges filled with food, water and other supplies, the agency said Thursday.

The federal agency moved the supplies into the region ahead of Hurricane Hector, which skirted past the islands more than a week ago.

The monster storm slowly churning toward the Hawaiian Islands brings fears of flooding, storm surge, mudslides and possible tornadoes. Video

Hawaiians brace for Hurricane Lane

The agency has had a team on Hawaii's Big Island for months after Kilauea volcano began erupting, FEMA Administrator Brock Long said in a telephone news conference Wednesday. 

Hurricane Lane is forecast to move dangerously close to Hawaii sometime between Thursday and Saturday, potentially bringing damaging winds, prolonged heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash-flooding, the National Weather Service said.

Shelters are being opened statewide for those needing to evacuate flood zone areas. 

FEMA also tweeted tips for hurricane preparedness, including protection for homes. 

"Cover all your home's window. Permanent storm shutters offer the best protection for windows," FEMA's public service handle tweeted.

Hurricane Lane has weakened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Hawaii.

All public schools will be closed for the rest of the week in anticipation of the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.