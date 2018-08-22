Republican delegate sues University of Wyoming for campus gun ban

A Republican state delegate is suing the University of Wyoming for its “open carry” ban after campus police charged him with trespassing for refusing to remove his gun.

GOP Delegate Lyle Williams was confronted by UW campus police, April 20, for carrying a firearm during the state Republican convention held on UW’s campus, resulting in a trespassing citation against him, which could result in a $750 fine and up to six months in prison, The College Fix reported.

Williams is suing the public university on the basis that their anti-gun policy is unconstitutional and “blatantly in violation of Wyoming statute,” which states that “no city, town, county, political subdivision or any other entity shall authorize, regulate or prohibit the…storage, use, carrying or possession of firearms."

UW’s policy plainly states that “any person carrying a dangerous weapon [which includes a firearm] in a university facility is required to relinquish the weapon to the UW Police Department voluntarily or upon request.”

Attorneys for the University of Washington argued the school is allowed to regulate guns on campus under the Supreme Court’s 2008 D.C. v. Heller decision due to the fact that schools are considered “sensitive places.”

But Williams argues this is wrong.

“[Heller] allows laws restricting firearms in ‘sensitive areas,’” Williams told The College Fix. “What Heller does not do is allow the ‘sensitive area’ to regulate firearms in violation of state statute.”

Instead, he argues, the university is prohibited from regulating firearms under state law.

Williams’ criminal trial has been put on hold while his lawsuit is being considered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.