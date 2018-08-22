Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News

Bei Bei the giant panda turns 3 as National Zoo pulls out all the stops

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
close
Bei Bei enjoyed a special cake in celebration of his big day. Video

DC panda Bei Bei celebrates his third birthday

Bei Bei enjoyed a special cake in celebration of his big day.

Bei Bei, a giant panda at the Smithsonian National Zoo, turned three on Wednesday, and his caretakers made sure to pull out all the stops.

As part of his third birthday, the zoo gave him an ice-cake, which was made special with “all of his favorite foods.”

More on pandas...

The zoo, in a news release, said the tiered cake was comprised of “diluted apple, cranberry and grape juice with leaf-eater biscuit puree,” and was “decorated and filled with apples, pears, bananas, shredded carrots and cooked sweet potatoes” — similar to his second birthday cake.

In addition to enjoying his favorite snacks, Bei Bei also participated in an animal-enrichment painting session, and was gifted a new toy.

Luckily Bei Bei, who the zoo said is now close to 215 pounds, made sure to stay awake for his celebration, unlike his birthday party two years ago, in which he fell asleep before he got to eat the cake.

Bei Bei made headlines in May, when he was filmed dangling — and subsequently falling off of — a tree branch.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.