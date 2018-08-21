North Carolina teacher reportedly suspended after pole-dancing video surfaces

A North Carolina teacher was reportedly suspended after a video surfaced of working her part-time job as a pole dance instructor.

Kandice Mason told ABC 11 that she posted a video of her dancing to her private Facebook page, which she said was somehow leaked to the Hoke County Public Schools.

"I've worked so hard to try and make sure I can provide for my daughters and our livelihood to have it jeopardized just for doing something that I'm passionate about," said Mason.

Mason said the school suspended her for violating a policy in which employees are to act as role models and “are responsible for their public conduct ... even when they are not performing their job duties as employees of the school system."

The school district provided a statement to the station saying Mason was “suspended with pay pending an investigation," but did not disclose any further details.

Mason, a single mom of two who holds several degrees, said she uses pole dancing as a way to stay in shape and a form of self-expression.

"I've never felt ashamed of pole dancing. It's just an art for me. I just don't see it as negative," Mason said.

Mason’s fate could be determined by the Hoke County School Board, the station reported.