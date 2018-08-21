NARAL offers abortion-themed ice cream

A Portland-based ice cream shop partnered with NARAL to create a controversial abortion-inspired ice cream flavor to “save Roe” from President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

For a limited time, What’s The Scoop? customers can order a pint of “Rocky Roe v. Wade” for $9.50 to “help defend reproductive freedom,” according to a NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon fundraiser poster.

“Is the hot weather and political climate getting you down? It’s time to eat more ice cream!” NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon wrote on its Facebook page.

NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon’s executive director, Grayson Dempsey, responded to a tweet that blasted the fundraiser as “disgusting” for “celebrating abortions with ice cream.”

“What’s disgusting is shaming women and terrorizing local businesses,” Dempsey wrote. “Shame on you.”

NARAL supporters can pick up their pro-abortion pints in September and meet the pro-choice activists at their office.

While What’s The Scoop? features some interesting flavors and toppings on its flavor board, such as “magic dust,” none of them appear to be politically charged like “Rocky Roe v. Wade.”

Neither NARAL nor What’s The Scoop? responded to request for comment.