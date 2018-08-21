Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Major Hurricane Lane could impact Hawaii later this week, strong storms across the Northeast

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

Showers and thunderstorms will move into parts of the Mid Atlantic and Northeast today.

ne

Some storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding will be possible.

severe

Overnight, the system will move into the coastal cities from D.C. to New York.

future

Dry conditions and high temperatures will once again elevated fire danger across the West.

west

In the Pacific, Major Hurricane Lane could impact the Hawaiian islands late this week into the weekend.
 

lane

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.