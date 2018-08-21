Hurricane Lane may threaten Hawaii, as track shifts closer to islands

A hurricane watch was issued for parts of Hawaii on Tuesday as powerful Hurricane Lane is expected to make a turn toward the Hawaiian islands later this week.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. ET advisory that Lane is a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph, moving west at 12 mph and is located about 450 miles south-southeast of Kailua-Kona on the Big Island.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Hawaii and Maui counties as Lane continues to barrel towards the state.

"Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area on Thursday," the CPHC said. "Excessive rainfall associated with Lane is expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands from Wednesday into the weekend, leading to flash flooding and landslides."

Lane is forecast to gradually turn to the west-northwest by Wednesday, bringing it "very close" to the Hawaiian islands later this week, according to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean.

"What is uncertain is the exact track and how strong the system will be as it approaches land," Dean said Tuesday.

Lane will not be as strong as it is right now when it makes its closes approach to Hawaii by the end of the week, but could still pose a "significant threat" as a hurricane or strong tropical storm.

"Hurricanes are rare for this region," Dean said Tuesday. "There have been only three that have struck the western island of Kauai: Iniki in 1992, Iwa in 1982 and Dot in 1959."

Residents and tourists on the islands can expect dangerous surf conditions and rip currents, in addition to heavy rain and flooding. Possible tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as Wednesday for the eastern islands of the state.

"Interests elsewhere in the main Hawaiian Islands, and across the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, should continue to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Lane," forecasters said.

State officials have been telling residents and visitors to stay alert for any changes to the forecast as Lane nears.

"Some people might say, 'Another hurricane, it didn't hit us last time, we don’t need to worry.' No, we got to plan for the worst and hope for the best," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell told Hawaii News Now.

The mayor of Maui echoed warnings to residents to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

"Anyone who is waiting until the storm hits to prepare will find themselves running around at the last minute and standing in line at the gas stations and grocery stores," Mayor Alan Arakawa said in a statement. "So prepare now and avoid being on the road when you should be safe at home."