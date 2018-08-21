Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hawaii

Army soldier to admit to attempt to support ISIS, lawyer says

Associated Press
Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang holds an ISIS flag after allegedly pledging allegiance to the terror group at a house in Honolulu

Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang holds an ISIS flag after allegedly pledging allegiance to the terror group at a house in Honolulu  (FBI/U.S Attorney's Office, District of Hawaii via AP, File)

HONOLULU –  A Hawaii-based Army soldier accused of attempting to support the Islamic State (ISIS) group will plead guilty, one of his lawyers told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang has agreed to plead guilty, but Alexander Silvert, an assistant federal defender representing him, won't say what charges he'll be pleading to.

"We've agreed on a sentence," Silvert said, declining to elaborate. He referred further questions to Kang's other attorney, Birney Bervar, who couldn't immediately be reached.

Court documents allege Kang provided classified military information to undercover agents whom he believed were part of ISIS.

Court records show that Kang is scheduled to withdraw his not guilty plea Thursday. The hearing was moved from the afternoon to the morning because of concerns about a hurricane headed for Hawaii, Silvert said.

A plea agreement hasn't been filed in court yet.

In this July 10, 2017 photo, Clifford Kang, father of soldier Ikaika E. Kang, poses with photos of his son in Kailua, Hawaii. Ikaika E. Kang, an active-duty U.S. soldier, was arrested over the weekend on terrorism charges that accuse him of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group and saying he wanted to "kill a bunch of people." Ikaika E. Kang is scheduled to appear in federal court for an arraignment Monday, July 24, 2017. (Bruce Asato/The Star-Advertiser via AP)

Clifford Kang, father of soldier Ikaika E. Kang, poses with photos of his son in Kailua this past July.

According to court documents, a confidential informant told authorities Kang watched videos depicting beheadings and other violence in his room for hours every day.

Kang told the informant that if he became an ISIS member, he would be a suicide bomber and attack Schofield Barracks, a sprawling Army base outside Honolulu, according to an affidavit filed in court.

Kang began researching the Muslim religion in 2014, couldn't wait to move to the Middle East to "join the cause" and was "only in the military for a paycheck," the informant said, according to the affidavit.

When Kang met with the undercover agents at a home in Honolulu, he pledged allegiance to the group and kissed an ISIS flag, according to court documents.

Kang may suffer from service-related mental health issues that the government was aware of but neglected to treat, Bervar has said previously.

He has been detained without bail since his arrest last year.