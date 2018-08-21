128 illegal immigrants found abandoned in Arizona, Border Patrol says

Border Patrol agents said that 128 immigrants found in Arizona after smugglers apparently brought them into the U.S. illegally on Friday are all facing potential deportation.

Agents patrolling a border fence in a remote desert area in Arizona several miles west of the Lukeville Port located the group.

Children as young as four were among the immigrants who were found.

Authorities said they were from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico. Several adults in the group also previously were charged with immigration violations.

Authorities said all the immigrants were evaluated medically and determined to be in good health before they were processed and turned over to the enforcement removal operations within Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

