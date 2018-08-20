Patriots fan, 3, belts out national anthem at preseason NFL game in viral video

A young New England Patriots fan became a viral sensation after he was recorded loudly belting out "The Star-Spangled Banner" last week.

Garrett, 3, attended the Patriots' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, WHDH reports.

The Boston Police Department posted the clip of Garrett’s performance on its Facebook page Friday.

“Watch as Little Garrett, the son of two Boston Police Officers, sings along with Officer Kim Tavares to the National Anthem!” they wrote in the post. “Little Garrett may have what it takes for a call to back up in Cop-Pool Karaoke!”

Garrett, who was wearing a No. 12 jersey -- quarterback Tom Brady's number -- enthusiastically sang the anthem from the stadium's upper decks while holding his hand over his heart.

The video has racked up more than 2.3 million views and 53,000 shares as of Monday morning.

The Patriots won the game, 37-20.