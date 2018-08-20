Michigan woman says she escaped kidnapping because abductor fell asleep

A Michigan woman claims she survived an abduction by her ex-boyfriend because the kidnapper made one mistake: he fell asleep.

Nyree Henderson said she was asleep with her 1-year-old son when her ex-boyfriend broke into her Detroit home through a kitchen window.

Henderson said she woke up to see her ex-boyfriend, who has not been identified by police, standing over her, according to FOX2.

“He just walks into this house with latex gloves on, and my thought was, ‘I’m not about to make it out of this room, this is it,’” Henderson said. “There was nothing anybody could do. It was like the devil walked into the house.”

Henderson said she exchanged some words with the man before he pulled out a weapon and assaulted her. She was left with visible wounds to her eye, forehead and teeth.

“My adrenaline was rushing so fast, so I didn’t even feel him hit me in my mouth, kick me in [the eye],” she added.

Henderson said her ex-boyfriend then grabbed her and dragged her down a flight of stairs – all while her 1-year-old was in her arms.

“My friend’s brother actually ran up to him like ‘What are you doing?’ but he didn’t see the gun in his hand,” she said. “He showed it to him like ‘Back up.’”

Henderson said she was taken to a nearby house and kept against her will for about an hour -- until the man went to sleep. That's when Henderson made her escape.

Detroit Police said they are not releasing the suspect's name but said a warrant has been submitted for aggravated felonious assault and kidnapping.