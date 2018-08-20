Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News

Maine woman who loves 'Cops' gets 'arrested' for her 93rd birthday

Frank Miles
By | Fox News
Anne Dumont arranged with the Augusta Police Department to “gently arrest” her mother, Simone (pictured), who loves watching the TV show, “Cops,” for her 93rd birthday.

Anne Dumont arranged with the Augusta Police Department to “gently arrest” her mother, Simone (pictured), who loves watching the TV show, “Cops,” for her 93rd birthday.  (Anne Dumont)

For her 93rd birthday, a Maine woman got “arrested” -- and got a kick out of it.

Anne Dumont good-humoredly arranged with the Augusta Police Department to “gently arrest” her mother, Simone, who loves watching the TV show, “Cops,” WBTV reported.

“She goes on about how the police have the worse job and what they have to deal with, and she wondered what it was like to be arrested and sit in the back seat,” Dumont posted to Facebook.

"Cops" superfan Simone P. Dumont got to celebrate her 93rd birthday with a playful "arrest" by the Augusta Police Department.

Simone “wondered what it was like to be arrested and sit in the back seat.” She now refers to the patrol car’s owner, Officer Paul Doody (right) as “her cop.” (Anne Dumont)

Dumont’s mother told her the surprise gift on July 7 “made my life.”

“She happily got to see the inside of the police car. Front and back and also pushed the siren button until it whaled. A momentous event,” Simone’s daughter wrote on Facebook.

Simone now refers to the patrol car’s owner, Officer Paul Doody, as “her cop,” WABC reported, and she even got an authentic Augusta police junior officer decal as a present.

The Augusta Police Department wrote on Facebook that it was “very proud to have been invited” to be a part of the birthday celebration.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering sports, tech, military and geopolitics for FoxNews.com. He can be reached at Frank.Miles@foxnews.com. 