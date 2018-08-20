Goats caught roaming New York City subway tracks

It was just another baaaaad commute for a duo of New York City transit riders.

Subway officials were surprised Monday when they caught a pair of goats wandering the tracks in Brooklyn. The four-legged animals were walking on the tracks for the N line for about two hours before New York City police were able to safely remove them.

"The goats have been removed from the tracks by NYPD, and service is resuming. We thank ewe for your patience," MTA officials tweeted.

The MTA tweeted earlier that the goats were not impacting train service, but were "on the run."

Ironically, the N train was already running with delays due to an unrelated switch problem earlier in the morning. Officials moved southbound trains to the D line as New York city police officers worked to get the goats off the tracks.

It wasn't immediately clear where the goats were from or how they got on the tracks.

Animals have previously snarled New Yorkers’ commutes.

A cat caused at least a half hour delay last August when the feline ran through a train tunnel in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported. Officials stopped trains to safely remove the cat.