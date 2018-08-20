Ex-boyfriend of missing Arizona woman arrested on identity theft charges, police say

The ex-boyfriend of a 19-year-old woman who vanished earlier this month shortly after sending a strange text message was arrested Friday for identity theft, police said.

Phoenix Police told FOX10 officers served a search warrant on 23-year-old Jon Christopher Clark's car and found the personal identification information of several people, in addition to items indicating forgery.

Clark was arrested and booked into jail on 22 counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of forgery.

Authorities have not yet said if Clark's arrest is connected to the case of Kiera Lanae Bergman, who has been missing since Aug. 4.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis told FOX10 on Friday the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are suspicious.

Bergman left her home without her purse, her wallet, her keys or extra clothes. Bergman's roommate and best friend, Destiny Hall-Chand, told KPHO-TV that Bergman did not come home after sending Hall-Chand an odd text message.

ARIZONA WOMAN, 19, DISAPPEARS AFTER SENDING STRANGE TEXT TO ROOMMATE

"She was saying that she was going to go out with some guy she met at the store a couple days ago, which is something that's not like her, that's not something she would do," Hall-Chand told KPHO-TV.

Bergman's mother, Kirsten Bragg previously told FOX10 the family has traveled from San Diego to Arizona to search for their daughter, putting up flyers in the Phoenix area.

"My biggest fear is that they're gonna find her, and she's not gonna be here anymore," Bragg said last week. "That's my biggest fear."

Police said Bergman is 5-3 and weighs 145 pounds, but officials didn't provide a description of what she was last seen wearing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bergman is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.