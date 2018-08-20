Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas

Deadly shooting at food distribution center in Texas, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
Outside the Ben E. Keith Distribution Center in Missouri City, Texas.

Outside the Ben E. Keith Distribution Center in Missouri City, Texas.  (Google Street View)

One person was killed and another injured in an apparent workplace shooting at a food distribution center in Texas early Monday, police said.

The female suspect also suffered from a gunshot wound and was transferred to the hospital, Missouri City police said. It was unclear whether the wound was self-inflicted or she received it during an exchange of gunfire with officers.

The identity of the suspect nor the victims were immediately made known. The hospitalized victim’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

The shooting occurred at around 2:15 a.m. at the Ben E. Keith Food Distribution Center in Missouri City. The Texas-based company is the eighth largest food service distributor and fourth largest beverage distributor in the U.S.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.