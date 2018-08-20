Deadly shooting at food distribution center in Texas, police say

One person was killed and another injured in an apparent workplace shooting at a food distribution center in Texas early Monday, police said.

The female suspect also suffered from a gunshot wound and was transferred to the hospital, Missouri City police said. It was unclear whether the wound was self-inflicted or she received it during an exchange of gunfire with officers.

The identity of the suspect nor the victims were immediately made known. The hospitalized victim’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

The shooting occurred at around 2:15 a.m. at the Ben E. Keith Food Distribution Center in Missouri City. The Texas-based company is the eighth largest food service distributor and fourth largest beverage distributor in the U.S.

