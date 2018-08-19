State fairs serve as unique opportunity for farmers to talk tariffs

At state fairs around the country, the usual staples of greasy treats and finely groomed livestock are accompanied this summer by something a bit more unexpected – political discussion.

And it’s not just the customary presidential candidate trying to get face time; it’s actual policy talk among farmers.

“This is our Super Bowl,” Iowan farmer Brad McConahay said, before buzzing off the final uneven ends on his prized cow.

Two rows down, farmer Steve Bohr agreed, calling state fairs across the Midwest an important and unique opportunity for farmers to reconvene. “I think farmers need to stick together and have those group conversations,” Bohr said. “Whether it’s an informal setting at the fair or a formal bi-annual meeting you might have with a producer group.”

Below the grumblings of fans and hoses spraying down 1,500-pound cows in the Iowa State Fair’s Cattle Barn, you can catch talk between farmers over this year’s hot topic – trade wars.

Farmers take a hit

The pressure on American farmers – in particular soybean, dairy and pork – is building as a result of escalating retaliatory tariffs from some of the U.S.’ top trading partners.

Last month, prices for agricultural exports fell at the steepest rate since 2011, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Everybody is down in the dumps about it for sure,” McConahay shrugged.

Bohr added that it will be difficult to break even. He added that it’s hard to quantify the hit farmers will take at this point, but “the bottom line is […compared to] last year, our yields are going to be down, our prices are down.”

Pence promises improvement for farmers

Tim Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa, said state fairs across the Midwest give farmers the chance “to air out these issues and see where they’re at.” He added, “It’s an opportunity for politicians to then listen in to those conversations.”

And it seems nearly every politician who visits the Hawkeye State acknowledges the difficulties farmers are facing.

“As a former governor at an ‘ag’ state, I know there’s some concern among our farmers right now,” Vice President Mike Pence said to a crowd of Iowans in a speech touting tax cuts. “Let me make you a promise: Our administration will not back down. We will stand with American farmers 100 percent.”

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa stopped by the state fair every day for dialogue with farmers.

“Our farmers are willing to give this administration some flexibility to get the negotiations done, but I am telling you, the closer it gets to harvest, the anxiety continues to escalate,” Reynolds told Fox News.

U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) echoed that notion, warning the Trump administration that “it’s going to get pretty tense around this neighborhood” without change by the fall.

Farmers remain optimistic

Despite a tricky year ahead for many American farmers, Fox News could not find a single one at the Iowa State Fair who called Trump’s tariffs the wrong move.

Kelsey Sutter, an Iowan farmer and member of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, described farmers as “big picture people.”

“They understand there’s going to be lulls, downs and highs,” Sutter said. Her own farm took a “super painful” hit several years in a row when the corn market dipped a half decade ago.

Nine months pregnant, smiling and as cheerful as any other worker handing out glorified bacon on a stick, Sutter said, right now farmers are “seeing the big picture and they’re hopeful that something positive will come out of this.”

McConahay and Bohr are hopeful too, applauding Trump’s efforts to even the playing field with trade.

“I for one am willing to wait and have some short-term pain as long as it brings some long term gain, and I think most people around here agree with that sentiment,” Bohr told Fox News.

The tipping point is near

John Heisdorffer, president of the American Soybean Association, expressed more frustration with the timing of the tariffs, telling Fox he thinks “there was a better way.”

In the meantime, farmers have to cut costs wherever possible and lock in prices before they drop even more through forward contracts.

When asked how he will make up for losses this year, McConahay chuckled and said, “That’s a good question.”

“You’re at the mercy of the market, there’s not a lot you can do,” he added.

The Trump administration faces pressure to act soon from farmers and politicians in Midwestern states.

Fox News may not have been able to find dissenting farmers at the Iowa State Fair this year, but many warned without speedy negotiations and the introduction of new export markets, next year they won’t be so “Iowa nice.”