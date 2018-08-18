Expand / Collapse search
Trump military parade plans unravel over costs

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and CATHERINE LUCEY | Associated Press

WASHINGTON –  President Donald Trump's Veterans Day parade has been canceled after senior White House and Pentagon leaders saw the estimated $92 million price tag. And that set off a volley of tweets and accusations between the president and the mayor of the nation's capital.

The drama that unfolded Thursday and Friday also highlighted, not for the first time, a disconnect between the Pentagon and the White House when it comes to turning some of Trump's ideas into reality.