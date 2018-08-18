Shocking video shows thieves attempting to steal $75K from woman before running her over

A group of thieves were captured in a graphic video attempting to steal $75,000 from a woman’s purse on Friday before running her over and fleeing – without the cash.

Surveillance video captured a woman, who was not identified, getting out of her car with a purse that held $75,000 to go into a business she is believed to own, FOX 26 Houston reported.

Before she arrived at the business, she went to the bank and took out the cash for “legitimate business reasons,” the Miami Herald reported. Police believed she was followed from the bank to the business by the thieves in an SUV.

As she was about to enter the business, she was attacked by a suspect who tried to take the purse containing the money.

A second vehicle pulled up after the SUV and another suspect got out of the car, said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. "That’s the individual that we got some pretty good quality video of."

The victim's husband, who was inside the business at the time, ran outside and attacked the robber. A second robber intervened before leaving to jump into the car. The husband and wife were attempting to fight off the first robber who was seen on video gripping the purse before the second robber reverses the sedan, running over the couple before fleeing. The woman was able to hold onto her bag with the money.

“Right after that, our deputy observed what’s going on from a distance,” Herman said. "He gets there. There’s some other citizens that did also come to the aid of the victim.”

The deputy was able to arrest one of the suspects. The suspect, identified as Davis Dowell Mitchell, 31, was charged with aggravated robbery. The other man is on the loose and police have asked anyone with information to contact the office. KHOU 11 reported police were searching for other members of the group.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she was said to be in critical condition while her husband was treated on the scene for minor injuries. Herman said the woman was expected to recover.