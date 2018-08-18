Shanann Watts, daughters remembered at candlelight vigil outside family's home

More than 100 people gathered outside the Watts family's home in Frederick, Colo., Friday night to remember a woman and her two daughters -- all of whom were found dead this week.

Prosecutors believe Christopher Watts, 33, murdered his pregnant wife Shanann, 34, and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Throughout the day, neighbors, friends, and the general public placed flowers, stuffed animals, and handwritten notes in the front yard, the Denver Post reported.

“This is to celebrate, mourn and get closure for a family that didn’t deserve this," Kelley Trippy, who organized the vigil, told the newspaper. "This is a horrible, horrible, horrible story. It’s affected all of us whether you do know them or don’t know them."

“We see this on the news and we’re sad. But it's away from us," another vigil attendee said. "But (now) it’s right next door when it’s in your own community. That’s the hard part.”

One attendee live-streamed the vigil for Shanann Watts’ family.

“God bless all of you. Thank you so much,” Shanann’s mother reportedly said.

Authorities arrested Christopher Watts, 33, on Wednesday, two days after his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, 34, and their two daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, went missing.

Shanann Watts’ body was found Thursday on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where Christopher Watts worked as an operator. The bodies of Celeste and Bella were found later that day, submerged inside oil and gas tanks “in close proximity” to their mother’s body, according to reports.

Christopher Watts is expected to face formal charges next week and is due back in court on Tuesday.