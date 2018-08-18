Boy, three, among 25 shot in Chicago at start of yet another violence-fueled weekend

A 3-year-old boy was among seven people shot in a single incident in Chicago on Friday night as the city endured the start of another weekend of bloodshed and violence.

The toddler was one of 25 people shot in Chicago over a 14 hour span from Friday afternoon to early Saturday morning. A 27-year-old man was killed after being shot in the chest and arm around 3pm Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Police say the toddler was hit in his left shin in the Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side. He was transported to a children’s hospital and was in stable condition Friday night.

Most of the people injured in the shootout were on a sidewalk when shots rang out.

Another victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the torso and taken to St. Bernard Hospital. His condition was unknown, police said. A third victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said. His condition was also unknown.

Three more men, ages 26, 29 and 30, were also taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where their conditions stabilized. The 29-year-old was shot in the left calf while the 30-year-old was shot in his left leg. The youngest man was hit in the left hand and leg.

A 38-year-old woman standing in a nearby backyard was hit by a stray bullet. She was treated on the scene.

The incident only added to an already crime-filled Friday in the Windy City, as frustration continues to mount over the violence.

“Today, a 3-year-old … part of a mass shooting … another mass shooting in Chicago. There’s something that needs to be done,” victim advocate and pastor Donovan Price said.

On the city’s West Side, a male between the ages of 15 and 17 shot himself in the head after a brief foot chase with police, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said.

Police say they spotted the teen with a weapon around 7 p.m. When officers tried to question him, he took off. He then shot himself.

Earlier in the day – hours before the sun rose – two people had been gunned down within 10 minutes of each other in downtown Chicago.

The first was a 20-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen on the fifth floor of a parking garage. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and remained in critical condition. A person of interest was taken into custody less than a block away from the parking garage, according to police.

The second episode involved a 34-year-old man who drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the stomach on Wacker Drive in Chicago’s famous Loop about 12:40 a.m.

There have been no arrests in the case.