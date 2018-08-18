Body found in burning vehicle at Disney World in Orlando

A body was found at Disney World in Florida early Saturday after firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire.

Deputies said they were called to 1209 Epcot Resorts Blvd. at 4:11 a.m. to assist the Reedy Creek Fire Department with a vehicle fire near Disney's Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course.

Firefighters discovered the body after putting out the fire, according to reports.

Homicide detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were investigating, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

No other information was released.