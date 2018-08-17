Woman flashes toothy smile in mugshot after allegedly slashing boyfriend with sword

A Nebraska woman arrested Wednesday flashed a wide smile in her mugshot.

Ivy Moore, 26, of Lincoln, Neb., was arrested after she allegedly cut her boyfriend’s thumb with a sword during an argument, KLIN reported.

Lincoln police said Moore called authorities early Wednesday to report that her boyfriend would not leave their residence. Officers reported to the scene and found Moore’s boyfriend with blood on his shirt and his thumb cut.

POLICE RELEASE BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF DENVER MAYOR’S SON’S EXPLETIVE-LADEN OUTBURST AT COP

The boyfriend, who was not named, told authorities he and Moore were arguing over a former partner when she told him to get out. He told officers he was gathering his belongings when Moore allegedly took a sword and swung it at him. The man said he put up his hands to guard himself and was cut.

Authorities reportedly discovered a marijuana pipe in the apartment and Moore was allegedly intoxicated at the time.

WORKERS SEEN ON FLORIDA BRIDGE BEFORE DEADLY COLLAPSE IN TIME-LAPSE VIDEO

The boyfriend did not require hospitalization and Moore was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.