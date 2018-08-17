Search continues for Seattle hiker missing more than two weeks

The search continues for a solo hiker from Seattle who went missing more than two weeks ago, as her family celebrated her birthday this week at the place where she was last seen.

Samantha "Sam" Sayers, now 29, has been missing from the Vesper Peak trail at North Cascades in Washington state since Aug. 1, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said.

Fourteen K-9 teams and helicopters will be searching this weekend, as volunteers aid in the search.

Kevin Dares, her boyfriend, told Fox News that Sayers had lunch with an unidentifed male prior to her disappearance. It was unclear what their relationship was.

"I hate that mountain more than anything now." - Kevin Dares, boyfriend of Sam Sayers

Then, she went missing southeast down Vesper Peak, he said.

"I hate that mountain more than anything now," Dares said, but that very mountain was her favorite, he said.

Friends and family also celebrated her birthday at the mountain to honor her, Dares said.

He said the difficulty level of the hike on Vesper Peak compounds the challenges of the search, because few volunteers have the skills to handle the terrain.

The volunteers have been scattering bags containing survival items and a note that reads, "Stay Strong! We're looking for your. Everyone is thinking of you," with a heart drawn on the bottom.

Dares also told Fox News that he credits Search and Rescue and the Snohomish Sheriff's Office for their efforts.



"They have been completely engaged in the mission with a professionalism that’s impressive to see, and they are only getting larger," he said.

Vesper Peak is 75 miles northeast of Seattle.