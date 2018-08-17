Police release body camera footage of Denver mayor's son's expletive-laden outburst at cop

The full body camera footage of a traffic stop in March that showed the son of the Denver mayor threatening a cop’s job and cursing at him has been released.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's 22-year-old son, Jordan, was pulled over March 23 by an Aurora police officer for going 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, FOX 31 reports.

A bodycam video of the encounter showed Hancock's immediate anger toward Officer Paul McClendon. He told the cop to pick up the pace and write him a speeding ticket, though the officer warned it wouldn’t be quick because Jordan didn’t have his license on him.

Jordan became irate after McClendon asked him why the title of the car was in the name of Denver's mayor.

“Because that’s my motherf---er dad,” Hancock replied.

“Cause that’s your my motherf---ing dad?” McClendon asked. “Okay.”

McClendon processed the ticket and gave it to Hancock, saying, “Enjoy your day, bud” before realizing he needed to take a picture of the mayor’s son because he was driving without a license. Hancock became angry and said he didn’t want his photo taken.

‘TWO BODIES’ FOUND IN COLORADO BELIEVED TO BE DAUGHTERS OF PREGNANT WOMAN FOUND DEAD, OFFICIALS SAY

“You ain’t taking my picture,” Jordan said. “B--ch, my dad’s the mayor, you f---ing f—got,” he told the officer.

“The mayor of what? Of Denver? Well, you’re in Aurora, bud. He ain’t the mayor of Aurora,” the officer replied.

Jordan then threatened the officer’s job.

"And guess what I'm about to get you fired you f----ing b--ch,” Jordan said.

"Oh, yeah, for what?" McClendon responded.

SATANIC TEMPLE BRINGS BAPHOMET STATUE TO ARKANSAS FOR RALLY

"Yeah exactly, don't worry about it,” Jordan said.

“I’m sure your dad’s going to be proud!” McClendon replied as Hancock was heard saying, “Get a real job!”

In May, a portion of the bodycam footage was leaked. The Aurora Police Department launched an internal probe into the breach. The investigation has been completed but the department said the results weren’t ready for release. The department decided to release the full, 15-minute footage in response to a public records request, according to Fox 31.

In May, Jordan agreed to pay a $275 fine for speeding.

Hancock said his son has since apologized to the officer.

"The last thing we want is young men interacting with our police officers in that manner," the mayor said in May. "Particularly African-American young men and so [Jordan] recognizes that and he certainly understands that the officer didn't deserve the interaction that he had so he's written an apology to the officer and he hopes that one day he gets a chance to personally apologize."