Pennsylvania track star shot dead in driveway in what police are calling a targeted attack

A standout high school sprinter who was days away from starting his first semester on a full-ride scholarship at Penn State University was fatally shot in his Philadelphia driveway Monday, in what police are calling a targeted attack.

Kristian Marche, 18, was struck in the head around 9:30 p.m., officials said. He died at a local hospital less than a day later.

"We have no idea what the motive is. At this point, we have not identified a suspect," Philadelphia Police Homicide Lt. Norman Davenport said Wednesday. “The message needs to be communicated that this violence is unacceptable."

Davenport said police “believe that someone knows who was in that driveway with Kristian and we are asking those who know to be courageous and do the right thing and contact homicide."

Marche, a runner at Imhotep Charter School and a wide receiver for its football team, was set to leave for State College on Tuesday.

“Yesterday should have been his first day of college, and it wasn’t because someone took his life,” Davenport said.

One of Marche’s former coaches, Jerome Lowery, described him as "always a loving person.”

“One of the first things he would do when he would come home was look for his mom and ask her how her day was,” Lowery told the running news website PennTrackXC.

Lowery also said Marche had a younger brother who idolized him and “always wanted to be just like him.”

PennTrackXC reported that during Marche’s time with the school’s track program, he won two state medals and was part of a state title-winning 4x100-meter relay team in 2016.