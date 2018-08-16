Remains found at 'extremist Muslim' NM compound ID'd as missing 3-year-old boy

A child’s remains located earlier this month at an “extremist Muslim” New Mexico compound were positively identified as Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, the missing 3-year-old boy who is the son of one of the arrested suspects, health officials said Thursday.

The confirmation was made by the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI), a spokesperson for The University of New Mexico's Health Science's Center said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to Wahhaj's family. We certainly understand the heartbreak this news will cause and want to stress our commitment to investigating this death to serve the living," the statement said.

The cause or manner of death remained unclear, the statement said, adding that "investigators had to use several means" in order to identify the boy's remains due to their condition.

Wahhaj went missing in December in Jonesboro, Georgia. His mother reportedly told authorities that her son was missing after his father, Siraj Wahhaj, took the boy to a park in Clayton County, Ga., and didn't return for several days.

Authorities discovered the child's body on Aug. 6, days after a raid at the compound, located near the Colorado state border. In that raid, Taos County Sheriff's deputies discovered 11 children, who were taken into the custody of state child-welfare workers.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.