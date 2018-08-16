No new plea deals in 'Ghost Ship' warehouse fire case, DA says

A Northern California district attorney has told a judge that she will no longer consider plea deals for two men charged in a fire at a dilapidated Oakland warehouse that killed 36 people in December 2016.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley asked the judge to scheduled a trial date for Derick Almena and Max Harris. Both men are scheduled to return to court Friday.

Last week, Judge James Cramer rejected plea deals that saw Almena and Harris plead guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly blaze during an electronic dance music concert at the so-called "Ghost Ship" warehouse.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Crame explicitly rejected Almena's plea deal, citing an essay the 48-year-old wrote for his probation officer. In that writing, the paper reported, Almena blamed others for the fire and described himself as a victim. Cramer said that showed that Almena had not fully accepted responsibility for his role in the tragedy. The judge's ruling also canceled Harris' agreement.

Under the terms of the deal, Almena and Harris would have been sentenced to nine and six years, respectively, in county jail. However, both men were expected to serve just half their sentences with credit for good behavior and time served.

Investigators said Almena, 48, rented the warehouse and illegally converted it into an entertainment venue and residences while Harris, 28, helped him collect rent and schedule concerts like the one taking place the night of the blaze.

Almena lived in the warehouse with his wife and three children. The family was staying in a nearby hotel on the night of the fire. Harris also lived in the warehouse and escaped the fire unharmed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.