Mormon president: Don't use 'Mormon' or 'LDS' as church name

The president of the Mormon church wants people to stop using "Mormon" or "LDS" as substitutes for the full name of the religion: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Russell M. Nelson said Thursday that the "Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name he has revealed for his church." The faith's presidents are considered prophets who lead the church through revelations from God.

Both terms — Mormon and LDS — have been frequently used for decades to refer to the Utah-based faith that has 16 million members.

It has the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir, recently made a documentary about its members called "Meet the Mormons," and its official website is mormonnewsroom.org.

The church says it will update websites and materials to reflect the guidance.