Florida cops seek driver they say purposely ran over beloved tortoise at elementary school

Authorities in Florida said they are working to identify the driver of a “light blue or silver” sedan who was seen on video purposely running over a beloved tortoise outside an elementary school near Tampa.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating. Gopher tortoises are a threatened species under state law.

The vehicle could be seen entering a bus circle at the San Jose Elementary School in Dunedin, and stopped as the slow-moving tortoise meandered into the street. The car could be seen accelerating and rolling over the reptile, Fox 13 Tampa reported.

"I would not have words [for the driver]," Amanda Knapp, who discovered the badly injured gopher tortoise, told the station. “I am angry. I am very angry with the person.”

The tortoise, named Jose, was barely alive with his shell cracked, the report said. A local sanctuary could not save him.

Jose lived with his mate, Sandy, named after the school. Students there loved him.