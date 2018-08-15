Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

Heavy rain for the Midwest, Dry conditions persist over the West

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

Heavy downpours across the Midwest. Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys may cause localized flooding today then across the Great Lakes on Thursday. 

midwest

A few strong storms could develop across the west-central Plains. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.  

radar


 
Dry thunderstorms/lightning will keep the wildfire threat elevated across the Intermountain West.

west

 

Conditions remain dry in areas that are still battling fires this week.

west rain

Here's a look at the rest of your forecast:

today forecast

JD 


 

