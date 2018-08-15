Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

Firefighters rescue Illinois man trapped waist-deep in mud while trying to save pet parrot

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
An Illinois man trapped deep in mud while trying to save his pet parrot was rescued Sunday.

Belleville firefighters were called to help the man who was stuck at Bicentennial Park. A park-goer heard the man calling for help.

The mud from the lake was being dredged like quicksand, Fire Chief Tom Pour told the Belleville News-Democrat. The firefighters needed to use an extended ladder to get the man out of the mud.

illinois parrot rescue

An Illinois man was trapped in mud after trying to rescue his parrot.  (Belleville Fire Department)

“He was probably several hundred feet out into the mud with the parrot on his back,” Pour told the newspaper. “It was challenging because you couldn’t just walk out there and hoist him out. It was like quicksand.”

The man’s parrot remained on his shoulders as the firefighters rescued him. Pour said the man rides on his bicycle with the parrot perched on his shoulder.

“It was a pretty unusual thing,” Pour said.

The rescue resulted in no injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

