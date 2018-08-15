Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oklahoma

Bull escapes Oklahoma City pen, dies after gallivanting through Oklahoma City

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News

A bull ran amok through the streets of Oklahoma City on Monday before eventually collapsing and dying, police said.

The 2,000-pound animal broke free from the Oklahoma City Stockyards and charged through streets and chased people. One person had to jump into a river to escape the animal’s fury.

The animal, identified in an Oklahoma City police report as “Rodeo Bull,” made it more than 2 miles downtown near a hospital and a bus station, police spokesman Megan Morgan said. Cowboys used lassos to help wrangle the bull, but it died after it was captured.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.