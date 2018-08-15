Bull escapes Oklahoma City pen, dies after gallivanting near hospital

In a scene straight out of a Hollywood western, a group of cowboys stepped in to save the day when a bull broke loose Monday and began a rampage in downtown Oklahoma City -- coming dangerously close to a hospital and bus station.

The 2,000-pound animal broke free from the Oklahoma City Stockyards, charged through city streets and chased people. One person had to jump into a river to escape the oncoming beast.

The animal, identified in an Oklahoma City police report as “Rodeo Bull,” made it more than 2 miles downtown before cowboys used lassos to help wrangle the bull, which collapsed and died after it was captured.

There were no serious injuries reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.