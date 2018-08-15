Beloved Chicago grandmother killed by bullet fired into home, report says

A woman described by family members as a beloved grandmother was killed Tuesday night in Chicago -- one of six people shot overnight in the city and one of two struck by gunfire while sitting at home.

Estell Roberson, 44, was sitting inside her home in West Englewood around 9 p.m. Tuesday night when bullets tore through her front door, striking her in the stomach, police told the Chicago Tribune. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her grieving relatives called Roberson “Stella” and said she was a source of inspiration for the family, according to the newspaper. It added one of her relatives appeared to be celebrating a birthday and was still holding the balloons at the hospital.

Five hours after Roberson’s shooting, an 80-year-old woman was hit in the head by a bullet while sleeping in a second floor bedroom in a home in Chicago’s Far South Side neighborhood, police said.

That woman is in serious but stable condition and police told the Chicago Tribune they believe a recently paroled relative from jail was the intended target.