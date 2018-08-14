Baltimore police officer seen striking man in video is indicted

A now-former Baltimore police officer who was seen in a video repeatedly punching a man on Saturday has been indicted on assault charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Baltimore State Attorney General Marilyn Mosby said at a news conference that the accused man, Arthur Williams, was charged with first-and second-degree assault as well as a misconduct in office. She cited the cellphone footage capturing the assault as evidence, but said prosecutors had considered a “great deal” more beyond the video.

"I can tell you that we don't just consider what you all have viewed, the viral video," Mosby said. "We consider a great deal more evidence, which is what we were able to present before the grand jury."

Cellphone video surfaced showing Williams attacking 26-year-old Dashawn McGrier. Williams can be seen shoving and punching McGrier as he is thrown to the sidewalk. He did not appear to fight back.

GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER, WIFE FOUND STABBED TO DEATH; TEEN IN CUSTODY

According to attorney Warren Brown, McGrier sustained a fractured jaw and fractured ribs.

Williams was suspended the same day and resigned the following day. Mosby said that an arrest warrant was issued for Williams.

Williams -- he had been on the force for just over a year -- and McGrier had had previous run-ins on the streets of Baltimore. On June 26, McGrier was arrested after a struggle with Williams when McGrier allegedly grabbed a cigar with what was suspected to be marijuana from a woman to whom Williams was about to issue a citation.

The two had another encounter earlier in the year when McGrier reportedly suggested to some youths that they talk to their parents about how Williams had treated them.

MILWAUKEE POLICE SHOOT, KILL SUSPECT WHO GOT OUT OF CAR WITH A GUN

No charges were filed against a second officer present at the time of the assault caught on video.

Mosby said a preliminary assessment of evidence indicates "that in light of his responsibilities at the scene, there are no criminal charges that are appropriate" for the second officer, who has not been named by police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.