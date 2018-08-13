Students sent back to middle school after grade mishap

A dozen students in Alabama expecting to start high school last week are heading back to the eighth grade because of a grade mishap.

Superintendent Dr. Keith A. Stewart said in a letter that the students were initially promoted to the ninth grade at Bessemer City High School. But the students were sent back to middle school.

WBRC-TV reports they had been enrolled in a program at Bessemer City Middle School, which was designed to help students who failed a grade catch up and graduate. In the program, students took seventh-grade classes part of the year and eighth-grade classes the rest of the year. But Stewart says there was no record of those students passing the eighth-grade classes.

Stewart says he had no choice but to hold them back because the school couldn't produce the needed grades for them.