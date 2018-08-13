FOX NEWS FIRST: Clues in stolen plane mystery; Omarosa's secret White House recording sparks security concerns

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, August 13, 2018

Investigators say they have recovered human remains and the flight data recorder from the plane that an airline employee stole from a Seattle airport and crashed on an island in nearby Puget Sound last Friday

The White House has accused former reality star and ex-Trump aide Omarosa of having disregard for national security after she released a purported secret recording of Chief of Staff John Kelly allegedly 'threatening' her

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Massachusetts police officials have slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for calling the criminal justice system 'racist'

The fraud trial of ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort resumes Monday, and prosecutors could rest their case

Clashes between hundreds of counterprotesters, including Antifa, and white nationalist demonstrators and police marked 'Unite the Right' march in Washington, D.C. on Sunday

Another bloody string of shootings rocked Chicago this weekend, leaving one dead and at least 27 wounded

THE LEAD STORY - POTENTIAL CLUES IN FATAL THEFT OF SEA-TAC PLANE: Federal officials announced late Sunday that they recovered the flight data recorder and human remains from the stolen commercial airplane that took off from Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in Puget Sound ... The FBI recovered the cockpit voice recorder from aircraft N449QX and the National Transportation Security Board is processing the data. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is in possession of the remains. The plane was located and was considered “highly fragmented.”

Richard Russell, who stole the plane last Friday, is presumed dead. Authorities don't know why he took the plane, but he could be heard on audio recordings telling air traffic controllers that he is "just a broken guy." His family says it's clear he didn't mean to harm anyone.

Seattle plane thief's apparent knowledge of loops, other dangerous maneuvers is a mystery: investigators

OMAROSA RECORDING RAISES SECURITY CONCERNS: Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the ex-reality star and former Trump aide who has since accused the president of racism, on Sunday released what she claimed was a secret recording of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly "threatening" her in the White House Situation Room ... White House officials pushed back immediately, saying Manigault-Newman's termination for alleged ethical violations was handled appropriately and charging that she would have flagrantly violated security protocols by taping Kelly in the highly secured room in the basement of the West Wing.

“The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security – and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Sunday evening.

In the recording, Kelly purportedly calls for Manigault-Newman's "friendly departure" from the administration without any "difficulty in the future relative to your reputation." According to the tape, Kelly continued by saying that things could get "ugly" for her, and that she was "open to some legal action" for conduct that would merit a court martial if she were in the military. Still, the possibility that Manigault-Newman had managed to record a conversation in the White House's high-tech Situation Room, which is the nerve center of sensitive government military operations, alarmed analysts.

'POCAHONTAS' INSULTS POLICE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions and top police officials in Massachusetts have accused Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of insulting rank-and-file officers when she said the criminal justice system was "racist ... front to back" earlier this month ... Warren made the remarks Aug. 3 at Dillard University, a historically black college. In response, Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson called Warren's comments "an insult to the hard working men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department, as well as other Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies who are part of the criminal justice system.” Attorney General Jeff Sessions also called out Warren during a speech in Georgia on Thursday, calling her statement "a slander of every law officer and every prosecutor in America."

Baltimore police officer seen striking man in video resigns, department says

MANAFORT PROSECUTION WINDING DOWN: Testimony in the bank fraud and tax evasion trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will resume Monday, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors say they expect to rest their case ... On Friday, Manafort's trial was delayed for hours Friday without explanation after the judge huddled with his bailiff and attorneys for both sides. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III did not acknowledge the delay. But after calling the recess, he left the courtroom, heading toward the jury room. He also repeatedly reminded the jury not to discuss the case at all. Manafort's defense is not required to say whether they will call any witnesses until after the government rests.

CLASHES MARK ONE YEAR SINCE CHARLOTTESVILLE - Hundreds of counterprotesters, including Antifa, confronted a group of white-nationalist demonstrators Sunday at the so-called "Unite the Right II" march toward the White House -- and many pushed back as officers tried to clear the area in the evening, triggering scuffles ... A passing thunderstorm forced the far-right demonstrators to break down their rally stage in Lafayette Park near the White House prematurely, but as police escorted them from the area, reports of Antifa resistance emerged. Some 200 anti-fascists, many of them wearing black masks, confronted police about a half-mile from the White House as officers shoved them back, The Associated Press reported.

Charlottesville pastor: Hate isn't a political issue and other lessons from one of our darkest days

CHICAGO'S WEEKEND WAR ZONE: Chicago saw a new burst of bloody violence this weekend, with a string of shootings that killed at least one woman killed and wounded some 27 others ... Still, the numbers were down from the previous weekend when a burst of gun violence left at least 11 people dead and around 70 wounded. After last weekend’s frustratingly high violence, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said 400 additional officers already were patrolling areas on the West and South Sides where most of the shootings unfolded. Another 200 were said to be added to affected neighborhoods by this weekend.

Chicago shootings put spotlight on Illinois gun laws

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS WEEKEND

THE FRAMING OF TRUMP, EXPOSED: "Unlike everyone on the right, I don't want the Mueller investigation to end so soon. I want it to keep going on and on and on because every day it gets closer to proving Russia collusion. The collusion however...was between Russia and team Obama. Not Trump." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on why she wants Russian Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to continue. WATCH

ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF THE INTOLERANT LEFT: "I don't understand the vitriol against people who are just trying to do their job." – Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, on "FOX & Friends Weekend," sounding off on a Texas restaurant being forced to take down its social media pages after posting a photo of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. WATCH

TRENDING

Mollie Tibbetts, missing Iowa student, has always relied on prayer, dad says.

Lost nude scene of Marilyn Monroe discovered, was kept in locked cabinet for years: report.

Meghan Markle's dad claims he hung up on Prince Harry during call about staged paparazzi photo.

THE SWAMP

DNC co-chair, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison denies abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend.

Kellyanne Conway: 'It's not a big ask' for NFL players to either stand during anthem, or go home to protest.

Democratic socialists suffer another loss in Hawaii primary, as Dems notch gains elsewhere.

De Blasio lets security haul away New York Post reporter for asking question.

'Sunday Morning Futures' interview: Trump may need to step in, declassify documents, Nunes says.

ACROSS THE NATION

Alabama public schools may soon add 'In God We Trust' displays.

Photos of California city hit by Carr Fire show destroyed homes, cars.

Brooks Koepka holds off Tiger Woods, Adam Scott to win PGA Championship.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Global financial concerns, retail earnings dominate the week ahead.

Turkey taking action to ease market concerns: Finance minister.

One reason wages aren’t rising faster.

Trump supports boycott of Harley-Davidson as tariff tensions weigh.

Older Americans: The new face of student loan debt.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Liz Peek: Is Trump-hater Michael Avenatti ready to run for president? His left-media allies certainly hope so!

Michael Goodwin: Trump's foreign policy is actually boosting America's standing.

Ned Ryun: While everyone obsesses over Russia, China is stealing our data blind.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Lindsay Lohan issues apology for implying #MeToo women are 'weak.'

Ruby Rose deletes Twitter following backlash from 'Batwoman' casting.

Jason Statham's 'The Meg' chomps $44.5M at weekend box office.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Orca that carried dead, decomposing calf for weeks now returns to fun with friends.

Teen's drive-thru rendition of McDonald's song goes viral.

Man calls police on 'very persistent' baby squirrel following him.

STAY TUNED

On Facebook:

Check out 'FOX News Update,' our new Facebook-exclusive news program!

On FOX News:

FOX & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Dan Bongino, radio talk show host Howie Carr. Plus, Steve Spangler shares fun science experiments.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Karen Pierce, United Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Alan Dershowitz.

On FOX Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Kayleigh McEnany, RNC spokeswoman; Sean Spicer, former Trump White House press secretary; Kevin Hassett, White House Council of Economic Advisers chairman; Teresa Goody, the Goody Group founder and CEO; Philip Krim, Casper CEO; country music star and actor Lyle Lovett.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Brad Blakeman, former deputy assistant to President George W. Bush; Brandon Judd, Border Patrol Union president; Amb. Ross Wilson, former U.S. ambassador to Turkey; John Heubusch, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation; Jim Brulte, California Republican Party chairman.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of international affairs at U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Stephen Yates, former deputy national security adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney.

The Intelligence Report, 2 p.m. ET: Mike Huckabee; Gen, Jack Keane, FOX News senior strategic analyst; Paul Dietric, CEO and chief investment officer of Fairfax Global Markets.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: Tim Higgins, Tech and Autos reporter for the Wall Street Journal; Larry Korb, former assistant secretary of defense; Major General Michael Diamond, Diamond Strategy CEO and president.

On FOX News Radio:

The FOX News Rundown podcast: One year ago, counter protester Heather Heyer was killed at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va. On Sunday, the group joined together again in Washington, D.C. FOX News' Peter Doocy and Griff Jenkins were on the scene, and they discuss the tension that surrounded event. NFL players resumed protests of the national anthem in the first full week of the preseason. FOX News Radio's Jared Max discusses a possible solution. Plus, commentary by FOX News contributor Charles Hurt.

Want the FOX News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin on how President Trump's foreign policy is boosting America's standing in the world. Karl Rove and Bret Baier take Omarosa's new book and Iran's new ballistic missile testing and more.

#OnThisDay

1981: In a ceremony at his California ranch, President Ronald Reagan signs a historic package of tax and budget reductions.

1961: East Germany seals off the border between Berlin's eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.

1942: Walt Disney's animated feature "Bambi" had its U.S. premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York, five days after its world premiere in London.

FOX News First is compiled by FOX News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your Monday! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.