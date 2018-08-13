California dad fights neighbor accused of kidnapping, assaulting his toddler daughter, family says

A California father reportedly attacked his neighbor Saturday after the man's 3-year-old daughter said the neighbor kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

Francisco Diaz, 46, was arrested on charges including kidnapping, threat to cause death, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and sodomy with a minor, FOX5 San Diego reported. Diaz, a registered sex offender stemming from a 2007 offense, is accused of abusing the toddler around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The girl’s father told FOX5 he found his daughter partially undressed in the living room of their Oak Park house. When he asked what happened, the girl said a man had taken her through the window and touched her inappropriately. She reportedly pointed to the house belonging to Diaz, who lives in the neighborhood, when the father asked who took her.

"I don't get it, I'm so shocked and so scared for my kid," the father told FOX5 on Sunday. "I talked to him everyday. I gave him money...Everyone in my family is comfortable with him. I can't believe it."

The father said he confronted Diaz and their verbal argument turned physical. San Diego police officers arrived at the scene and broke up the fight.

Diaz was arrested at the scene.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The father said Diaz’s mother had returned his daughter to his house. The San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit is investigating the incident.