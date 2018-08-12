Shark thief's long rap sheet includes theft of pots and pans, report says

Anthony Shannon, the self-proclaimed marine-life activist who admitted to swiping a shark from the San Antonio Aquarium last month, apparently also steals pots and pans.

Investigators in Leon Valley say they’ve identified him as the person caught on security camera grabbing a box of pots and pans worth $250 from an H-E-B Grocery store on July 23 — five days before the shark theft, MySanAntonio.com reported.

Shannon, 38, is then seen taking the box to the customer service counter and attempting to do a “no receipt return,” according to his arrest affidavit. After the return is denied he picks up the box and walks out the door, the affidavit states.

AQUARIUM SHARK THIEF MAY HAVE POSED AS SUPPLIER TO STAKE OUT EXHIBIT, STAFF SAYS

When Shannon made news for stealing a gray horn shark named Miss Helen by disguising her as a baby and smuggling her out in a infant carriage, a loss prevention associate at the store recognized him.

In a subsequent interview, Shannon claimed he was “an activist, not a criminal” who had been worried about the animal’s well-being.

