Church gunman's wife says he bound her to bed before deaths

The wife of the man who opened fire at a Texas church last November says he tied her to their bed before leaving for the shooting in which more than two dozen people were killed.

In a series of interviews with the San Antonio Express-News , Danielle Kelley said her husband, Devin Kelley, behaved strangely detached that morning until he put their 2-year-old son in the bedroom and forced her into the bedroom. She says he bound her to the bed using rope, handcuffs and tape as their son cried.

She said Devin told her he loved her, kissed their 5-month-old daughter in her crib and told their son, "I'll be right back." He grabbed his rifle and two handguns, donned military-style tactical gear and body armor, then left. Devin Kelley killed himself after the shooting.

