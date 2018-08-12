Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Floods

Bride, groom rescued from floodwaters by New Jersey police

Travis Fedschun
By | Fox News
close
New Jersey wedding party became stranded after massive flooding. Video

New Jersey police rescue bride from rising flood waters

New Jersey wedding party became stranded after massive flooding.

For one bride in New Jersey, "something blue" became the uniforms of officers who helped her into a Humvee when her wedding party became stranded in flash floods.

The Bogota Police Department said in a Facebook post the bride, husband, and wedding party got stranded in rising floodwaters Saturday in the borough located just outside New York City.

"If you are from the area, you know that it is flood prone," police said. "Within an hour yesterday, Bogota got over an inch of rain. This was not the normal flood!! This came to over 4 ft high from up stream, in less than 15 minutes‼"

Police were able to eventually get to the wedding group using a Humvee they acquired through the military Law Enforcement Surplus Program.

NJ Flood 1

A bride and groom became trapped in flooding on Saturday, and had to be rescued by police in New Jersey.  (Bogota Police Department)

In the video, a police officer can be seen helping the bride step from the vehicle surrounded by water into the Humvee.

NEW JERSEY FLASH FLOODS SEND CARS FLOATING DOWN RIVER, PILING UP AGAINST BRIDGE

"Unfortunately, due to the quickly rising flood waters, this bride, her new husband and wedding party friends, got a rough start on things," police said. "The fortunate thing is, we were able to help them through their first rough patch. Obviously their day has not gone as planned, so let’s congratulate them on their wedding and give them best wishes for a lifetime of love and adventure, starting now!"

Raw cell phone footage shows several cars that were swept into a river from their lot in Little Falls, New Jersey. Video

Flash flood sweeps cars from New Jersey dealership lot

The flooding in Bogota was just one of the several weather-related incidents in the region on Saturday. Further west, a torrent of water sent cars from a dealership in Little Falls down a river, striking an overpass.

The National Weather Service's New York office had issued a flood advisory at the time for the region.

"Showers & thunderstorms producing heavy rain will move across the area causing urban and small stream flooding," the NWS said. "Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed