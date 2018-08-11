New York City taxi driver arrested following road rage fight captured on video

A New York City taxi driver was arrested after a series of events captured on film showed her brawling in the middle of Manhattan before crashing the cab into a couple of vehicles on Thursday.

Alyssa Jenna Mallett, 25, of Brooklyn, was arrested at the scene and charged with “reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and assault,” the New York Post reported.

Mallett was driving a yellow taxi in Midtown Manhattan when she became enraged after a Nissan SUV possibly cut off her off, the New York Police Department said.

A video captured Mallett going after a man and a woman as bystanders attempted to break up the fight. After the fight, Mallett was seen getting into the taxi, hitting a UPS truck and the couple’s SUV with the vehicle and backing it into a parked car. The couple said an 11-year-old girl and a 2-week-old infant were in the SUV at the time of the incident.

Police said Mallett “punched, kicked and scratched the couple,” who also fought back and defended themselves. The couple received treatment at the scene, and the children were not injured, ABC 7 New York reported.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) said Mallett has had a few issues during the 14 months she's had a TLC license, FOX 5 New York reported. She was slated to attend a hearing for refusing to pick up a customer. She was also due to attend hearings after being accused of overcharging customers.

Mallett also has an arrest history. She was arrested in June by the Port Authority Police at LaGuardia Airport after allegedly striking a passenger with a cell phone. TLC Commissioner Meera Joshi said TLC suspended the driver’s license following the arrest but Mallett went to court and “pled the charges into a dismissal so the TLC had to reinstate her license.”

TLC suspended Mallett’s license again following Thursday’s arrest.