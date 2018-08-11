Chicago shootings reportedly leave multiple people wounded

Multiple people reportedly suffered gunshot wounds in Chicago on Saturday, the latest in a string of violent encounters in the Windy City.

Since around 6:15 a.m., at least four men have been wounded by gunfire in separate incidents and various neighborhoods, the Chicago Tribune was reporting on Saturday. Among them was a 33-year-old who suffered a leg wound, a 29-year-old shot on his left side, and a 26-year-old who sustained three shooting injuries to his leg, according to the outlet.

CHICAGO SHOOTINGS PUT SPOTLIGHT ON ILLINOIS GUN LAWS

The 33-year-old was reportedly in good condition, while the latter two were said to have been stabilized. All three received treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital, the outlet reported, citing police.

A fourth man, 28, was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in serious condition after being struck in his chest, leg and stomach during a shooting, The Tribune reported.

Two other people – a boy and a man – were also shot during the early-morning hours on Saturday.

FOLLOWING CHICAGO SHOOTINGS, POLICE ANNOUNCE NEW EFFORTS TO COMBAT VIOLENCE

Several other shootings have occurred in the city since Friday, leaving multiple people injured and at least two dead, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

The latest shootings follow an exceptionally violent stretch last weekend in Chicago that left some 70 people hurt and 11 others killed.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.