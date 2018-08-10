Teens accused of robbing same Georgia home twice in 1 day

Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing the same Georgia home twice in one day.

Jarrell Bankston, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old, both from Woodstock, were caught by a neighbor as they were attempting to break into a home on Braddock Circle, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Spokesman Jay Baker said the teens had burglarized the same home earlier that day and were trying to re-enter it when a neighbor spotted them.

The teenagers fled the scene when deputies arrived, but they were arrested a short time later, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Deputies recovered a backpack – believed to be taken from the home – two knives, a small amount of marijuana, drug-related objects and clothing.

Bankston was arrested and jailed in the Cherokee County Jail on a $21,499 bond. The 16-year-old was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Marietta.

The teenagers face a slew of charges including burglary, theft by taking, criminal attempt to commit burglary and possession of marijuana.