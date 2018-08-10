More than 75 goats and sheep escape from auction and roam streets

More than 75 goats and sheep were being baaad animals on Wednesday after escaping an auction and roaming nearby streets in New Jersey.

The animals fled the Hackettstown Livestock Auction on Wednesday night. Officers from the Hackettstown Police Department responded to the scene and were able to herd between 50-60 animals into their pen. A few good Samaritans also stepped in to help herd the animals, police said.

The animals were able to escape after an “unsecured gate was pushed open." Police later secured the gate with rope in order to ensure another breakout didn’t occur.

This was not the first time an animal has escaped the Hackettstown Livestock Auction. Last year, a goat named Fred fled the auction and walked with a group of deer, WRNJ Radio reported.