The Latest: Chilling text part of case against baby's father

The Latest on the arrest of a man who authorities say tossed his dead child into the water and then fled to Thailand (all times local)

1:10 p.m.

Prosecutors say a father tossed his dead 7-month-old son into the water in New York City, fled the country and later texted the child's mother that she would never see her son again.

The chilling text was cited in the criminal complaint filed Friday charging 37-year-old James Currie with felony concealment of a corpse. The charge could be upgraded later.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows that little Mason Saldana was alive when his mother dropped him off at Currie's home in the Bronx on Saturday.

The baby's lifeless body was pulled from the East River on Sunday.

Currie's attorney says the public should wait and see the evidence against his client.

Currie had fled to Thailand. He was apprehended at the airport in Bangkok and brought back to New York.

12:45 p.m.

A man who fled to Thailand after allegedly throwing his dead 7-month-old son into a river has been arraigned in New York on a charge of concealing a corpse.

James Currie was ordered held without bail following his arraignment Friday.

Defense lawyer Norman Williams said people should keep an open mind and "not convict this man until they see evidence that he did something wrong."

Police say 37-year-old Currie tossed the dead baby into the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge. A tourist from Oklahoma spotted the child's body Sunday.

Currie was apprehended at the airport in Bangkok and brought back to New York on Thursday.

9 a.m.

A man who fled to Thailand after allegedly tossing his dead 7-month-old son into a river has been returned to New York and arrested.

Police say 37-year-old James Currie carried the dead baby in a backpack before tossing him into the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

A tourist from Oklahoma spotted the child's body Sunday. Her husband pulled the lifeless baby from the water and tried to revive him.

Authorities say Currie tried to flee to Thailand but was stopped at the airport in Bangkok. Currie was returned to New York on Thursday and arrested early Friday on a charge of concealing a human corpse.

Additional charges against Currie could be filed pending an autopsy. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.